Chef Coco’s “Punch of Cream” and Sweet Bread 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sequoia “Chef Coco” Ross, of Favour Cookie Company, always brings the fun and the flavor when she visits Virginia This Morning. Check out this recipe for her Punch of Cream and Sweet Bread, perfect for the holidays.

For more information visit Chef Coco’s website .

Coco’s Punch of Cream

2 cans sweetened condensed (coconut) milk

3/4 cup evaporated milk

6 large eggs

2 limes zested

1 TBSP aromatic bitters

1 pinch freshly grated nutmeg

2 cups dark rum

Whisk first 3 ingredients and pour into a pot. Warm gradually, whisking steadily, over medium heat. Don’t allow to boil. Once mixture coats the back of the spoon, remove from heat and add bitters and nutmeg. Allow to cool. Add rum, pour into mason jars and chill in fridge over night. Garnish with freshly grated nutmeg

Coco’s Sweet Bread

2 cups cake flour

2 cups all purpose flour/sifted

2 cups brown sugar plus 3 tbs

1 TBSP + 1 tsp baking powder

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp nutmeg

1/2 tsp salt

3 cups finely grated coconut/ pulse in a food processor

½ cup golden raisins

½ cup dried mixed fruit

½ cup butter melted

1 can full fat coconut milk

3/4 cup evaporated milk

1 tsp vanilla extract or more to taste

3 eggs beaten

1 TBSP ginger

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Grease two bread pans (9x5)

3. In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt.

4. Stir in coconut, raisins and mixed fruit

5. In a measuring cup, add milk, eggs, butter and whisk to combine. Add to dry ingredients and mix just until combined. The dough may be slightly sticky.

6. Divide dough into loaf pans. Bake about 1 hour.

7. Allow to cool slightly and enjoy.

