Chef CoCo’s Pesto Balls

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Sequoia “CoCo” Ross visits our show live with a recipe fit for any occasion; CoCo’s Pesto Balls. For more information on Chef Coco’s baking company, Favour Cookie Company, visit her website.

DIRECTIONS

· 1 pound prepared pizza dough,

· ½ cup prepared pesto, plus extra for drizzle

· ½ cup crumbled feta cheese

· 1/2 cup fresh spinach

· Freshly ground pepper, to taste

· Garlic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, for brushingPrepared Marinara for dipping

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

Meanwhile, place dough on a lightly floured surface. . Roll into a rectangular crust, about 1/4 inch thick. Spread pesto over the entire crust, all the way to the edge. Sprinkle spinach and feta over pesto. Pepper to taste.

Brush a deep casserole dish lightly with garlic olive oil. Carefully, beginning with an edge, roll the dough tightly into a log. Then use a very sharp knife or dough cutter to slice into 8 or more equal sized slices. Place the sliced rolls in the casserole dish. Leave a little room for the rolls to expand. Brush the tops of the rolls lightly with garlic olive oil.

Bake for 30 minutes until golden brown. Drizzle more pesto on top and serve immediately with warm marinara sauce!