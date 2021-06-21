Chef CoCo’s Grilled Summer Squash Bruschetta

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Sequoia “Coco” Ross visits our show with a summer recipe bursting with flavor; Grilled Summer Squash Bruschetta. For more information on Chef CocCo’s baking company, Favour Cookie Company, visit her website.

DIRECTIONS

∙ Squash

∙ 3 medium summer squash

∙ 1/2 red onion, sliced

∙ 1/2 tablespoon olive oil

∙ 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

∙

∙ Pesto

∙ 2 cloves garlic or several scapes

∙ 1 1/2 cups packed basil leaves, plus extra for topping

∙ 1 1/2 cups lacinato kale

∙ 1/3 cup parmesan cheese (optional)

∙ 2 tablespoons toasted walnuts

∙ 1/4 cup olive oil

∙ 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

∙ 1 tablespoon lemon zest

∙ Multi-grain toast

∙ 1 to 2 ounces feta (optional)

1. To make the squash, light the grill to medium-light heat. Slice the squash into 1/2 slices. Brush the squash and onions with olive oil and sprinkle with pepper. Grill 2 to 3 minutes per side until charred. Remove from the grill, let cool slightly, cut the squash into cubes, and dice the onion.

2. To make pesto: In a food processor, pulse the garlic scapes. Add the basil, Parmesan, walnuts, olive oil, kale, lemon juice and zest. Pulse until well combined, adding more liquid (olive oil/lemon juice) as needed to thin the consistency. Toss the grilled squash mixture with 1/4 cup of the pesto.

3. Divide the squash mixture over the toast. Finish with a sprinkle of basil and feta.

