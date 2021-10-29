Chef CoCo’s Bourbon Pumpkin Pie & Apple Bourbon Shandy

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef CoCo is always a great time in the kitchen! Today she joins us with two festive, fall recipes; Bourbon Pumpkin Pie and an Apple Bourbon Shandy. For more information on Chef CoCo and Favor Cookie Co., visit her website.
Apple Bourbon Shandy
Purée 3 large Apples, peeled and chopped, 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice, 3 TBSP fresh grated ginger in a blender. Pour mixture through a sieve, into a large pitcher, stir in 1/2 cup simple syrup and 2 cups bourbon. Chill 2 hours, stir in 12oz of chilled Pilsner beer or wheat lager. Serve over ice. Garnish w/ Apple slices. Makes 8 servings
Bourbon Pumpkin Pie
Ingredients:
1 (15 oz) can pure pumpkin
1 ready made deep dish pie crust
1 cup heavy cream
1/3 cup sour cream
2 large eggs
3/4 cup sugar
4 TBSP bourbon
1 tsp cinnamon and ginger
Pinch of allspice
Pinch of kosher salt
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 375
Whisk together ingredients and pour into pie shell. Bake until edge of filling is set but center trembles slightly, about 45 minutes. *Add marshmallows to top and bake until tops brown slightly. Enjoy!