Chef CoCo’s Blueberry Lemon Napoleons

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Sequoia “CoCo” Ross is always a delight to have in our Virginia This Morning kitchen. Today Chef CoCo offers a delicious addition to brunch, Blueberry Lemon Napoleons. For more information on Chef CoCo’s baking company, Favour Cookie Co., visit her website .

Blueberry-Lemon Napoleons

1 package frozen puff pastry thawed

2 cups fresh blueberries

1/4 powdered sugar

1(14oz) can sweetened condensed milk

1(8oz) package cream cheese

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1. Unfold pastry sheets and cut 9 (3in) rounds and place on a parchment lined baking sheet.

2. Bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes or until golden brown.

3. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly. Slice in half to form 18 rounds.

4. While puff pastry is baking and cooling, whip together, the sweetened condensed milk, cream cheese, lemon juice and vanilla. Store in the fridge to thicken. (can also be made the night before)

5. Place 1 cup of berries and powdered sugar in a pot over low heat. Mash the berries to create a sauce. Remove from heat and cool.(sauce can be prepared the day before and stored in the fridge)

6. Build your napoleons by piping lemon “curd” onto a round, place berries on top, and another round and repeat. Top with a round, a dollop of whipped cream and drizzle with blueberry sauce, mint leaf for garnish

