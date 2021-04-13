Chef Coco’s Blueberry Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast

RICHMOND, Va. -- We love every time Chef Sequoia “Coco” Ross visits the show! This time she visits us live with a viral TikTok recipe, Blueberry Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast! For more information on Chef Coco’s baking company, Favour Cookie Company, visit her website.

Ingredients

· 8 ounces, Cream Cheese, Softened

· 4 Tablespoons Sugar

· 2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

· 2 Tablespoons cornstarch

· 1 lemon, zested

· 8 slices Thick Italian Bread

· 4 whole Large Eggs

· 2 cups Heavy whipping cream

· 1 Tablespoon Pure Vanilla Extract

· 2+ Tablespoons Coconut Oil

· ½ cups Powdered Sugar, For Topping

Preparation

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

In small bowl, combine the cream cheese, lemon zest and sugar. Take 4 slices of the Italian bread and smear with cream cheese mixture. Using a non-reactive pot, warm your blueberries and sprinkle with cornstarch over medium heat. Squeeze the juice of 1/2 of lemon, stir and allow to thicken (5-7 minutes). Remove from heat and allow to cool. Using a slotted spoon, pour the blueberries over the cream cheese slice of bread. Top each slice with another slice of bread to form a sandwich.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, heavy cream and vanilla extract. Dip and soak each sandwich in the egg mixture.

In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of coconut oil over medium-high heat. Cook two sandwiches at a time in the skillet, 4–5 minutes on each side, or until golden brown. Set each sandwich aside on a baking sheet and cook the remaining sandwiches with the remaining tablespoon of coconut oil. Keep sandwiches warm on a baking sheet, in a 250 degree oven until ready to serve!

Cut each sandwich in half and sprinkle with powdered sugar or drizzle with remaining blueberry sauce! Enjoy!!

