Chef Coco’s Berry Custard “Tri-Fool”

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sequoia “Chef Coco” Ross, of Favour Cookie Company, is a favorite of the show! Today she joined us with a Berry Custard Tri-Fool, perfect for April Fools Day! For more information visit Chef Coco’s website .

1 packet of raspberry jello

6 cups, homemade pound cake, small cubes

4 tablespoons cranberry juice*

4 cups fresh strawberries, raspberries and blueberries

2 cups pastry cream

INSTRUCTIONS

Make your raspberry jello in advance according to the packet instructions. Pour jello into a small rectangle or square baking tin, so it’s roughly 1 inch high. Leave it in the fridge to set.

Chop your strawberries in half and then combine with raspberries and blueberries. Cut your pound cake into small cubes. And cut your set jello into 1 inch squares.

To assemble, line the bottom of a 12-cup trifle bowl with half (approximately 3 cups) of your cake. Press cake up along the sides of the bowl. Drizzle cake slices with 2 tablespoons of cranberry juice.

Add one third (approximately 1 and 1/3 cups) of the fresh berries on top of the cake, along with half of the jelly squares. Then, pour over 1 cup of pastry cream.

Add another layer of cake using the remaining cake, drizzling over 2 tablespoons of cranberry juice. Then, add one third of the fresh fruit and the remaining jello squares.

Pour over another 1 cup of custard. Scatter the remaining fruit over the top. Cover the top with plastic wrap and leave in the fridge for at least 4-6 hours or even better, overnight.