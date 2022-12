RICHMOND, Va. -- When she’s in the Virginia This Morning kitchen, you know it’s going to be a good time! Sequoia Ross – best known on this show as Chef CoCo – is the life of the party.

Today, we talk with her about her business, Favour Cookie Co.

Chef CoCo shares how her mom’s passing prompted a brief sabbatical and discusses her hope to relaunch in 2023 with a renewed mission.

