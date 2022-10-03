Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Chef Bobby Flay on his new series Bobby’s Triple Threat

In each episode, a talented and eager chef is challenged to go against a trio of culinary titans handpicked by Bobby himself.
Posted at 9:52 AM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 09:52:12-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Food Network icon Bobby Flay joined our Evanne Armour to talk about his new series Bobby's Triple Threat.

In each one-hour episode, an extraordinarily talented and eager chef is challenged to go against a trio of culinary titans handpicked by Bobby himself for a chance to take home $25,000.

Richmond chef Brittany Anderson of Metzger Bar and Butchery, Brenner Pass and Black Lodge is one of the contestants.

Watch Bobby's Triple Threat Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network and discovery+.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!