Chef Bobby Flay on his new series Bobby’s Triple Threat

RICHMOND, Va. -- Food Network icon Bobby Flay joined our Evanne Armour to talk about his new series Bobby's Triple Threat.

In each one-hour episode, an extraordinarily talented and eager chef is challenged to go against a trio of culinary titans handpicked by Bobby himself for a chance to take home $25,000.

Richmond chef Brittany Anderson of Metzger Bar and Butchery, Brenner Pass and Black Lodge is one of the contestants.

Watch Bobby's Triple Threat Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network and discovery+.