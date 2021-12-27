Chef Ausar AriAnkh’s Tropical Twist on the Cobb Salad

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s time for a tropical getaway. Friend of the show, Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company joins us live via zoom with his tropical cobb salad. For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out his website.

SERVES 4

INGREDIENTS

5 16-20 peeled, deveined, tail-off shrimp

6 cups romaine lettuce chopped

1 cup cilantro ranch dressing

1 cup corn, roasted and cut off the cob

2 Avocados diced

1 cup cherry tomatoes sliced in half

4 boiled eggs, sliced or diced

½ cup cheddar cheese Shredded

1 avocado diced

1/2 cup green onions thinly sliced

2 cups Diced grilled pineapple

2 cups diced mango

Blackening Seasoning

2 tablespoons smoked paprika

1 tablespoon cayenne powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon dried thyme

Cilantro Lime Ranch Dressing Recipe

· 1/2 cup mayonnaise

· 1/2 cup sour cream

· 1/2 cup buttermilk

· 1 teaspoon fresh dill weed

· 1/2 teaspoon dried parsley

· 1/2 teaspoon dried chives

· 1/4 teaspoon onion powder

· 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

· 1/4 teaspoon sea salt

· 1/8 teaspoon finely cracked pepper

· freshly squeezed lime juice to taste

· 3 teaspoons torn cilantro leaves

Whisk together the mayo, sour cream and milk until smooth. Add the spices and whisk until combined. Add the lemon and whisk again. Pour into a jar and chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Coat shrimp in blackening season and pan sear on each side until blackened, about 30 seconds on each side or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees.

Plate up Salad

INSTRUCTIONS

1) Place the lettuce in a large bowl and toss with 1/2 cup of the ranch dressing.

2) Arrange the corn, tomatoes, eggs, pineapple, mango, cheese, avocado, green onions and cucumbers over the lettuce.

3) Drizzle with the remaining 1/4 cup of ranch dressing on salad and crown with Blackened shrimp. Enjoy

