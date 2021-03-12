Chef Ausar AriAnkh’s Three Bean Chili

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chili is a comfort food to enjoy any time of the year. Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company is here with a Three Bean Chili recipe to warm us up these next few months. For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out his website.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

¼ cup vegetable oil

1-pound ground beef

1 large yellow onion diced small

1 red pepper diced small

1 jalapeno pepper diced small

4 garlic cloves minced

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 tablespoons of cumin

1 tablespoon of paprika

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Himalayan Sea Salt & Fresh Ground Black Pepper to taste

1 ½ cups of beef base or vegetable base

2 tablespoons of tomato paste

28 oz. can of crushed tomatoes

1 bundle of fresh thyme

10 oz. of kidney beans

10 oz. of navy beans

10 oz. black beans

Garnish with shredded Cheddar Cheese, sour cream, scallions and fried tortilla strips

Directions

1. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a Dutch oven or large pot over medium-high heat. Add the beef and cook, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, until just browned, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate with a slotted spoon.

2. Reduce the heat to medium and add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until caramelized and lightly golden, about 4 minutes.

3. Add the peppers, garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 2 minutes.

4. Add the chili powder, cumin, paprika, cayenne, 1/2 teaspoon salt and the tomato paste. Cook, stirring frequently, until coated and fragrant, about 1 minute.

5. Stir in the broth, crushed tomatoes, and thyme and bring to a boil over high heat. Stir in the cooked ground beef and beans, reduce the heat to medium-low. Simmer the chili, partially covered, until the sauce is slightly thickened, about 30 minutes.

6. . Season with salt and pepper.

7. Top with sour cream, Cheddar and scallions. Serve with tortilla chips. Enjoy!!!

