Chef Ausar AriAnkh’s Thai Bang Bang Shrimp and Chicken

RICHMOND, Va. -- Take a flavor adventure with this mouth-watering dish. Today, Executive Chef and Caterer Ausar AriAnkh, Owner of The Kitchen Magician Catering Company joins us live with his recipe for his signature Thai Bang Bang Shrimp and Chicken creation. For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out his website.

Ingredients

1 cup sweetened coconut, flakes, 2 teaspoons chili oil, 1/4 cup onion, minced

2 tablespoons minced garlic cloves, 1 cup chicken broth, 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander, ½ teaspoon ground ginger, 1/2 teaspoon paprika, 1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, 1/4 teaspoon ground mace, 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric

3 cups coconut milk, 2 medium carrots, julienned

1/4 cup creamy peanut butter

2 tablespoons water, 4 teaspoons sugar, 1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon rice vinegar, 1 teaspoon lime juice

1/2 teaspoon chili oil

4 chicken breast fillets small cube

5 16-20 raw shrimp, shelled peeled and deveined tail on

1/2 cup cornstarch, divided

1 cup vegetable oil

4 cups cooked jasmine rice

1 teaspoon parsley

4 tablespoons peanuts

4 green onions, julienned

¼ cup of sesame seeds

Preheat oven to 300 degrees F. Spread coconut on a baking sheet and toast 20 minutes or until lightly browned. Stir the coconut around every 10 minutes so that it browns evenly. Allow to cool.

In a large saucepan over medium heat, heat chili oil. Add the onion, garlic, and Sauté for about 30 seconds then add the chicken broth. Add cumin, coriander, paprika, salt, black pepper, and turmeric and stir to combine. Simmer for 5 minutes then add the coconut milk.

Bring the mixture back to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes or until sauce begins to thicken. Add the julienned carrots Simmer the mixture for 2 minutes or until carrots become tender.

In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine peanut butter, water, sugar, soy sauce, rice vinegar, lime juice, and chili oil. Heat just until the mixture begins to bubble, then cover the pan and remove from the heat.

Cut the chicken breasts into bite-size pieces, coat the chicken with 1/4 cup corn starch, set aside. In a separate bowl combine shrimp with 1/4 cup corn starch, set aside.

Heat the vegetable oil in a wok or large skillet over medium heat. Add the coated chicken to the pan and sauté until golden brown. Add the shrimp to the pan and cook 3 minutes then remove to paper towels to drain.

To serve, fill a small soup bowl with 1 cup of white rice. Press down on the rice. Invert the bowl onto the center of a plate, tap, then lift off the bowl leaving a formed pile of rice in the center of each plate.

Arrange an equal portion of chicken and shrimp around the rice. Spoon the vegetable sauce over the chicken and shrimp, being careful not to get any sauce on top of the rice.

Drizzle peanut sauce over the bang bang chicken and shrimp dish concentrating most of it on the rice. Sprinkle 1/4 teaspoon of parsley over the center of the rice.

Add a tablespoon of chopped peanuts on the parsley, then place a pile of julienned green onions on top. Sprinkle 1/4 cup of toasted coconut over the chicken and shrimp. ENJOY

