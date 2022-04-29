Chef Ausar AriAnkh’s Jerk Chicken and Shrimp Pasta 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Take a trip to the islands with this flavor-packed recipe! Friend of the show, Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company joins us live via zoom with jerk chicken and shrimp pasta. For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out his website.

1 lb penne pasta

1 lb chicken breast diced

5 tablespoons jerk seasoning, divided

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 red bell pepper

1 green bell pepper

1 yellow bell pepper

1 cup of diced grilled pineapple

3 garlic cloves, minced

4 spring onions, chopped

(1 cup) chicken stock

(1 cup) double (heavy) cream

(1 cup) parmesan, shaved or grated

Fresh parsley for garnish

Instructions

1)Place the chicken cubes and Shrimp in a 2 separate large bowls and toss them in two tablespoons jerk seasoning.

2)Bring a large pot of water to a boil, salt it generously, and cook the pasta al dente according to the instructions on the package. Reserve 1-2 cups of pasta water before draining.

3)Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a deep pan or shallow cast-iron casserole and then melt the butter in it.

4)Add the chicken cubes to the pan and cook for 5-6 minutes until cooked through. Remove the chicken from the pan and set it aside. Repeat the same process with the shrimp.

5)Add the remaining olive oil to the pan and saute the peppers for 2-3 minutes or until they soften to your likening.

6)Next, add the garlic and cook for another minute until fragrant. Toss in diced grilled pineapples.

Stir in the chicken stock and double cream and cook until it starts to thicken.

7)Add the chicken and shrimp back to the pan and then the cooked pasta. Toss it well until coated in sauce, adding a dash of pasta water if it looks too thick.

8)Stir in the parmesan and serve immediately, garnished with fresh parsley and freshly sliced spring onions if you like.

