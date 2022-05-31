Chef Ausar AriAnkh’s Grilled Shrimp and Corn Salad 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Ausar always brings the heat! Friend of the show, Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company joins us live in the weather garden with a recipe for Grilled Shrimp and Corn Salad. For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out his website.

1 lb (16-20) peeled, deveined tail on shrimp, ⅓ cup fresh cilantro finely chopped

¼ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

¼ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper, ¼ cup olive oil

The Corn:

4 ears sweet corn husks and silks removed, 4 tablespoon of butter

The Dressing:

⅓ cup mayonnaise, 1 teaspoon chili powder, ½ teaspoon smoked paprika, juice of 1 lime about ¼ cup

1 tsp sriracha, sea salt to taste

The Slaw:

½ pound purple cabbage thinly sliced, ½ pound green cabbage thinly sliced

1 red bell pepper seeded and thinly sliced, ½ cup chopped cilantro

1 jalapeño seeded and minced, 4 green onions finely chopped

Salt & Pepper to taste

Garnish

2 ounces Queso Fresco cheese crumbled, chopped cilantro

Thinly sliced scallions

Avocado cubed

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat grill on medium-high.

Combine cilantro, salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper in a medium bowl; whisk in olive oil. Add shrimp and toss to coat. Set aside.

Rub ears of corn generously with cold butter. Set aside.

Whisk dressing ingredients together and add salt to taste.

Mix all slaw ingredients in a large bowl. Add desired amount of dressing

Grill corn for 8 to 10 minutes, until tender, turning a couple of times to char evenly.

Arrange shrimp on grill and cook 2 to 3 minutes on each side, until shrimp are cooked through.

When done, remove corn and shrimp from grill.

When corn is cool enough to handle, carefully cut kernels off with a sharp knife.

Plate up: spread slaw evenly on a serving platter. Top with corn kernels and grilled shrimp. Drizzle dressing over corn. Sprinkle crumbled queso fresco evenly over salad along with cilantro and green onions if desired. Serve & Enjoy!

