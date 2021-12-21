Chef Ausar AriAnkh’s Eggnog French Toast

RICHMOND, Va. -- Turn up the holiday season with this recipe! Friend of the show, Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company joins us live via zoom with his recipe for Eggnog French Toast, a festive spin on a classic we know and love. For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out his website.

Ingredients

Buttered Maple Bourbon Syrup

1 ½ cup Maple Syrup

1/3 cup Unsalted Butter, at room temperature

1 tbsp Bourbon

Eggnog French Toast

10 slices of Brioche

6 Eggs

1 ½ cups Eggnog

1/4 cup Sugar

1 tbsp Bourbon

2 tsp Vanilla Extract

1/4 tsp Cinnamon

Pinch of Salt

Candied Salted Caramel Almonds

½ cup of sliced almonds

¼ stick of butter

½ cup brown sugar

Dash of Sea Salt

1 tablespoon of bourbon

Instructions

Buttered Maple Bourbon Syrup

1. Add maple syrup and butter to a medium saucepan over medium heat. Bring the mixture to a simmer, allowing all the butter to melt, then turn the heat off and add the bourbon. Allow to cool slightly before using.

Eggnog French Toast

1. (Optional, if baking after). Preheat oven to 375°F.

2. In a bowl, whisk egg until well beaten. Add remaining ingredients to the eggs, whisk until well combined.

3. Prepare a baking sheet by placing a wire cooling rack over top. Place bread slices into custard batter, soak for 10 seconds per side. Place soaked bread slices onto the wire rack that is over top of a baking sheet. Allow bread to rest on racks for around 1 minute, while you preheat your pan.

4. Preheat a large frying pan. When hot, add ½ tbsp of butter and ½ tbsp of oil. When butter has melted and bubbles have dissipated, add bread slices (do not overcrowd the pan). Cook about 3 minutes per side, or until golden brown.

Candied Salted Caramel Almonds

1. Place almonds, butter, brown sugar, and sea salt in a sauté pan. Stir until butter and sugar dissolve and start to combine about 45 seconds. Add bourbon and cream and stir until it’s a nice caramel consistency. About 20 seconds.

2. Assemble the dish by placing the French toast on the plate, followed by the maple syrup. Top with Candied Salted Caramel. Garnish with fresh berries of your choice. Enjoy.

