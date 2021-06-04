Chef Ausar AriAnkh’s easy and delicious Chicken Caesar Salad

RICHMOND, Va. -- Try this simple and delicious salad this weekend! Today, Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company is here with an easy and flavorful Chicken Caesar Salad. For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out his website.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Serves 4

Chicken

· 4 skinless, boneless chicken BREASTS

· ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

· 1 ½ tsp sea salt

· 1 tsp black pepper

· 4 large eggs

· 4 cups of panko BREADCRUMBS

· 2 cups of all purpose flour

· 8 oz grated parmesan

· 4 cups of vegetable oil

· 2 tablespoons of chopped parsley

Chicken and Assembly

· Working one at a time, place a chicken breast on a cutting board and cover with plastic wrap. Pound out each breast until about ½ inch thick.

· Season chicken cut breast all over with salt and pepper. Drizzle with olive oil and turn to coat.

· Make a standard breading station: Whisk eggs in a small mixing bowl. Place panko in another large shallow bowl, add parsley and parmesan cheese. In you third bowl add flour. Whisk remaining 1 tsp. Diamond Crystal or ½ tsp. Morton kosher salt into flour.

· Working with 1 cutlet at a time dip in flour. Be sure to shake off excess. Then dip in eggs and lastly in the panko breadcrumbs.

· Pour vegetable oil into a large high-sided heavy skillet to come 1” up sides. Heat over medium heat and place cutlets in the pan and cook until golden brown on each side. Roughly 3 minutes or until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

·

Ingredients

· 6 anchovy fillets packed in oil

· 1 small garlic clove

· 2 large egg yolks*

· 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

· 3/4 teaspoon Dijon mustard

· 5 tablespoons olive oil, divided

· 1/2 cup vegetable oil

· 3 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan

· 3 cups torn 1" pieces country bread

· 3 romaine hearts

· Kosher salt

· Freshly ground black pepper

· 3 tablespoons of chopped parsley

· ¼ cup of olive oil

Directions

Chop together 6 anchovy fillets packed in oil, 1 small garlic clove, and a pinch of kosher salt. Use the side of a knife blade to mash into a paste, then scrape into a medium sized bowl. Whisk in 2 large egg yolks*, 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, and 3/4 teaspoon Dijon mustard. Adding drop by drop to start, gradually whisk in 2 tablespoons olive oil, then 1/2 cup vegetable oil; whisk until dressing is thick and glossy. Whisk in 3 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan. Season with salt, freshly ground black pepper, and more lemon juice, if desired.

Toss 3 cups torn 1" pieces Italian bread or baguette with 3 tablespoons olive oil on a baking sheet; season with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Bake at 375°F, tossing occasionally, until golden, 10-15 minutes.

Use whole leaves from 3 romaine hearts to feed 6 people.

To plate up, toss romaine with dressing in bowl, add croutons. Place in serving dish and top with Chicken and shaved parmesan cheese.

*Raw egg is not recommended for infants, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems.

