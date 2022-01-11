Chef Ausar AriAnkh’s Creamy Tuscan Shrimp Pasta

RICHMOND, Va. -- This recipe will take you on a Tuscan getaway! Friend of the show, Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company joins us live via zoom with tuscan shrimp pasta. For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out his website.

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons salted butter

6 cloves garlic, finely diced

1 pound of 16-20 Shrimp Tail off

1 small yellow onion, diced

1/2 cup white wine

6 oz sundried tomatoes julienne cut

2 cups heavy cream

Salt and pepper, to taste

3 cups baby spinach

1 cup fresh grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon of fresh thyme minced

1 teaspoon of fresh rosemary minced

¼ cup of fresh parsley, chopped

8 oz of fettucine pasta cooked according to instructions on box.

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Melt the butter and add in the onions and garlic. Sauté until fragrant. Add in the shrimp and sauté 1 minute on each side, until just cooked through and pink. Transfer to a bowl; set aside.

Deglaze the pan by adding the white wine, allow to reduce to half, while scraping any bits off the bottom of the pan. Add the sun-dried tomatoes and sauté for 1 minute.

Reduce heat to low-medium heat, add the heavy cream, herbs and Parmesan Cheese. Bring to a simmer while stirring occasionally. Season with salt and pepper to your taste.

Add in the spinach and shrimp to the pan and toss until well incorporated. Garnish with parsley and shaved parmesan.

ENJOY!

