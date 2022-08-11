Chef Ausar AriAnkh’s Creamy Seafood Risotto

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our friend is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen! Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company joins us live to create his creamy seafood risotto. For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out his website.
- 4 cups chicken stock, 1 pinch of saffron, 2 cups lobster stock
- 3 tbsp. olive oil, 3 medium shallots, minced, 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 cups arborio rice, 1/3 cup dry white wine,1/2 cup parmesan Cheese
- 1 lb. Maine lobster meat, cut into 1" pieces
- 1 lb. 16-20 shrimp, peeled, deveined, tail off
- 1 lb. of scallops, 1/2 cup frozen peas
- 3 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice, plus 1 tsp. lemon zest
- 2 Tbsp. chopped parsley, plus more for garnish
Instructions
- Combine chicken and lobster stock in a small saucepan over medium heat; set aside and keep warm.
- Heat oil in a 4-qt. saucepan over medium-high heat then add shallots and garlic and cook, stirring, until soft, 3 minutes.
- Add rice and cook 3–4 minutes more, stirring frequently.
- Add wine and cook until absorbed, 1–2 minutes.
- Add reserved stock 1/2 cup at a time, cooking until each addition is absorbed before adding next amount.
- When liquid has been absorbed and rice is tender (about 20 minutes), add parmesan cheese and cook, stirring, until liquid is creamy, about 3 minutes more.
- Stir in lobster meat, shrimp, scallops, peas, butter, lemon juice and zest, tarragon, season with salt and pepper, as needed.
- Garnish with parsley, parmesan, and lemon zest.