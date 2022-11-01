Chef Ausar AriAnkh’s Chicken Scallopini

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our friend is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen! Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company joins us live to create his chicken scallopini. For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out his website.
- 2 boneless skinless chicken breasts (8oz each)
- Sea salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 Tbsp butter
- 8 oz baby Bella mushrooms, sliced
- 1/2 onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ¼ cup white wine
- ½ cup of chicken broth
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 2 tablespoons of capers
- ½ cup heavy cream
- Freshly chopped parsley, for garnish
- 2 cups of cooked Angel Hair pasta cooked according to directions on package
Directions
- Place flour in a shallow bowl. Pat chicken dry and halve each breast horizontally to yield two thin pieces. Season each piece with salt and pepper, then dredge each in flour.
- Shake off any excess flour.
- In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add chicken and cook until deeply golden, about 3 minutes per side. Remove from the pan and set aside.
- Reduce heat to medium and add butter, onion, and mushroom and cook until golden, 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add in garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more.
- Stir in white wine, broth, and lemon juice, capers season with salt and pepper, then let simmer until slightly reduced and thickened, 3 minutes. Stir in cream.
- Return chicken to skillet and angel hair pasta. Spoon sauce over pasta and chicken to coat. Garnish with parsley before serving. Enjoy.