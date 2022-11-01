Chef Ausar AriAnkh’s Chicken Scallopini

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our friend is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen! Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company joins us live to create his chicken scallopini. For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out his website.

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts (8oz each)

Sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

2 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

4 Tbsp butter

8 oz baby Bella mushrooms, sliced

1/2 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup white wine

½ cup of chicken broth

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons of capers

½ cup heavy cream

Freshly chopped parsley, for garnish

2 cups of cooked Angel Hair pasta cooked according to directions on package

Directions