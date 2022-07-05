Chef Ausar AriAnkh’s Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chicken Caesar salad is good, but have you had it in a wrap?! Friend of the show, Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company joined us outside at the grill with an incredible recipe. Check it out!. For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out his website . Chicken:

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (about 8-ounces each), 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Zest of 1 lemon (about 1 teaspoon), Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Caesar Dressing:

1 cup mayo, 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan, 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice (about 1/2 lemon)

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce, 1 teaspoon anchovy paste

1/2 clove garlic, minced or grated, Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Wrap Build:

1/2-pint cherry tomatoes, quartered, 1 heart romaine lettuce, chopped into bite-size pieces

Parmesan Croutons, recipe follows, Four 12-inch tortillas, grilled for 10 seconds

Parmesan Croutons:

1/2 French baguette day-old, crust removed and cut into 1/2-inch cubes (about 4 cups)

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan, Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, 2 tablespoons olive oil

Instructions

For the chicken: Place the chicken in a shallow dish and season with salt, pepper, lemon zest, thyme and parsley. Drizzle with a little oil.

Preheat a grill pan or an outdoor grill to medium-high heat and grill the chicken until golden brown and cooked through, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer the chicken to a plate to cool slightly. Thinly slice the chicken against the grain and set aside.

For the dressing: Mix the mayo, Parmesan, lemon juice, mustard, Worcestershire, anchovy, garlic and season with salt and pepper in a medium bowl.

For the wrap build: Place the sliced chicken, 1/2 cup Caesar dressing, tomatoes, romaine, and Parmesan Croutons in a large bowl. Toss to coat evenly. Fill each tortilla with the chicken mixture.

Yield: 4 cups

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Add the bread and Parmesan to a large bowl and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Drizzle with the oil and mix well. Spread the mixture onto a baking sheet and bake until light golden brown, about 10-15 minutes.

