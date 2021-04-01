Chef Ausar AriAnkh’s Chicken Caesar Salad

RICHMOND, Va. -- There’s nothing better than a fresh salad on a warm spring day. Today, Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company is here with a simple and delicious Chicken Caesar Salad. For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out his website.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Serves 4

Chicken

· 4 skinless, boneless chicken BREASTS

· ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

· 1 ½ tsp sea salt

· 1 tsp black pepper

· 4 large eggs

· 4 cups of panko BREADCRUMBS

· 2 cups of all purpose flour

· 8 oz grated parmesan

· 4 cups of vegetable oil

· 2 tablespoons of chopped parsley

Chicken and Assembly

· Working one at a time, place a chicken breast on a cutting board and cover with plastic wrap. Pound out each breast until about ½ inch thick.

· Season chicken cut breast all over with salt and pepper. Drizzle with olive oil and turn to coat.

· Make a standard breading station: Whisk eggs in a small mixing bowl. Place panko in another large shallow bowl, add parsley and parmesan cheese. In you third bowl add flour. Whisk remaining 1 tsp. Diamond Crystal or ½ tsp. Morton kosher salt into flour.

· Working with 1 cutlet at a time dip in flour. Be sure to shake off excess. Then dip in eggs and lastly in the panko breadcrumbs.

· Pour vegetable oil into a large high-sided heavy skillet to come 1” up sides. Heat over medium heat and place cutlets in the pan and cook until golden brown on each side. Roughly 3 minutes or until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

Dressing

Ingredients

· 6 anchovy fillets packed in oil

· 1 small garlic clove

· 2 large egg yolks*

· 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

· 3/4 teaspoon Dijon mustard

· 5 tablespoons olive oil, divided

· 1/2 cup vegetable oil

· 3 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan

· 3 cups torn 1" pieces country bread

· 3 romaine hearts

· Kosher salt

· Freshly ground black pepper

· 3 tablespoons of chopped parsley

· ¼ cup of olive oil

Directions

Chop together 6 anchovy fillets packed in oil, 1 small garlic clove, and a pinch of kosher salt. Use the side of a knife blade to mash into a paste, then scrape into a medium sized bowl. Whisk in 2 large egg yolks*, 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, and 3/4 teaspoon Dijon mustard. Adding drop by drop to start, gradually whisk in 2 tablespoons olive oil, then 1/2 cup vegetable oil; whisk until dressing is thick and glossy. Whisk in 3 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan. Season with salt, freshly ground black pepper, and more lemon juice, if desired.

Toss 3 cups torn 1" pieces Italian bread or baguette with 3 tablespoons olive oil on a baking sheet; season with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Bake at 375°F, tossing occasionally, until golden, 10-15 minutes.

Use whole leaves from 3 romaine hearts to feed 6 people.

To plate up, toss romaine with dressing in bowl, add croutons. Place in serving dish and top with Chicken and shaved parmesan cheese.

*Raw egg is not recommended for infants, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems.

