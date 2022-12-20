Chef Ausar AriAnkh’s Caprese Shrimp Omelet

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our friend is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen! Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company joins us live to create his caprese shrimp omelet. For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out his website.

Serves 2

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

6 large shrimp (16-20 count) peeled, deveined, tail off split in half

½ cup spinach

6 grape tomatoes split in half

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon pepper

6 large eggs

½ cup fresh mozzarella balls

Fresh Basil to taste

Balsamic glaze for garnish

Directions

Step 1

Heat oil in a medium frying pan over medium heat. Add shrimp, tomatoes, spinach, salt, and pepper. Saute for 1 minute or until shrimp are fully cooked.

Step 2

Add eggs to a bowl and whisk until fluffy. Pour egg mixture in hot pan. With a rubber spatula get under the edges of the eggs and ensure the eggs are evenly distributed in the pan for a balanced, evenly cooked omelet. Sprinkle salt, pepper and parsley on top of eggs in pan and flip after about 1 minute. Once flipped add fresh mozzarella to omelet. Allow other side to cook for approximately 45 seconds. Flip omelet onto a plate and top with fresh mozzarella, basil, parsley and balsamic glaze. Enjoy!

