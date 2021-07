RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Ari Augenbaum of Soul Taco and JewFro joined us from his virtual kitchen to share the recipe for his corned beef ‘Zulu’ kraut sandwich.

JewFro will be located in Shockoe Bottom. It was created as a pop-up concept during the pandemic to show unity through food. JewFro will feature Jewish style deli sandwiches with African flavors as well as modern Jewish and pan African fusion dishes.

