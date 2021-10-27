Chef Andre Smith’s Taco Salad 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Who’s ready for this fun twist on tacos? Chef Andre Smith, Director of Dining Services at Commonwealth Senior Living joins us to share his recipe for Taco Salad featuring microgreens from Babylon Microfarm. For more information, visit the Commonwealth Senior Living and Babylon Microfarm websites.
Serves: 4 guests
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 medium red pepper, chopped
- 1 small yellow pepper, chopped
- 1/3 cup chopped onion
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1-1/2 cups salsa
- 1/4 cup canned black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1/4 cup canned corn, drained
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 8 cups fresh local micro greens and lettuce mix (greens sourced from Babylon Microfarm)
- 2 sprigs fresh cilantro leaves (sourced from Babylon Microfarm)
- 4 flour tortilla shells (8inch), formed and baked into taco shells
- Toppings: chopped tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese and tortilla chips strips
Directions
- In a large skillet, cook ground beef, peppers, onion and garlic over medium heat 6-8 minutes or until beef is completely cooked and vegetables are tender, breaking up beef into crumbles; drain.
- Return beef to the skillet and stir in salsa, beans, corn chili powder and cumin; heat thoroughly. Reserving 1/2 cup of salsa for a topping.
- Divide microgreens into four separate taco salad shells. Top with ground beef mixture; sprinkle with cilantro and your favorite toppings. Serve immediately to prevent your shell from getting soft. Enjoy!