Chef Andre Smith’s Taco Salad 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Who’s ready for this fun twist on tacos? Chef Andre Smith, Director of Dining Services at Commonwealth Senior Living joins us to share his recipe for Taco Salad featuring microgreens from Babylon Microfarm. For more information, visit the Commonwealth Senior Living and Babylon Microfarm websites.

Serves: 4 guests

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1 medium red pepper, chopped

1 small yellow pepper, chopped

1/3 cup chopped onion

3 garlic cloves, minced

1-1/2 cups salsa

1/4 cup canned black beans, rinsed and drained

1/4 cup canned corn, drained

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

Salt and pepper to taste

8 cups fresh local micro greens and lettuce mix (greens sourced from Babylon Microfarm)

2 sprigs fresh cilantro leaves (sourced from Babylon Microfarm)

4 flour tortilla shells (8inch), formed and baked into taco shells

Toppings: chopped tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese and tortilla chips strips

Directions