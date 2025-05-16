Chef Andre Smith's Steak Diane recipe

RICHMOND, Va. --

Steak Diane

Prep Time 15 minutes

Cook Time 20 minutes

Total Time 35 minutes

Cuisine French (Non-Traditional)

Servings 1

Ingredients

· 1 12 to 16-ounce T-Bone Steak

· Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

· 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil

· 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

· 2 small shallots finely chopped

· 2 garlic cloves minced

· 4 ounces shitake mushrooms sliced

· 1/4 cup tequila (reposado)

· 1 tablespoon Stone Ground Mustard

· 1/4 cup beef stock

· ½ tablespoon tomato paste

· 1/4 cup heavy cream

· 2 tablespoons fresh parsley chopped (plus more for garnish)

Instructions

1. Pat the steak dry with paper towels and season both sides generously with salt and pepper.

2. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the steak and sear for 3-4 minutes per side for medium-rare, or adjust cooking time to your preferred doneness.

3. Remove the steak and set them aside on a plate.

4. Reduce heat to medium. Melt the butter in the same skillet, then add the shallots and garlic. Cook until softened and fragrant, about 1-2 minutes.

5. Stir in the sliced mushrooms and cook for 3-4 minutes until they release moisture and start to brown.

6. Carefully pour the tequila into the skillet. Ignite with a long lighter or match to flambé, allowing the flames to burn off naturally. If you are using a gas stove, pull your pan away from the flames.

7. Stir in tomato paste and ground mustard, mixing them with the pan juices for 1 minute.

8. Pour in the beef stock and heavy cream, stirring to combine. Let the sauce simmer for 3-4 minutes until it thickens slightly.

9. Add the chopped parsley to the sauce and stir for a fresh, vibrant touch.

10. Place the steak back in the skillet, spooning sauce over them. Simmer for 1-2 minutes to warm the steak and marry the flavors.

11. Transfer the steak to serving plates, generously spooning the Diane sauce over the steak. Enjoy!