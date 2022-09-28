Chef Andre Smith’s Seafood Chili

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Andre Smith, Director of Dining Services at Commonwealth Senior Living joins with his Seafood Chili recipe. For more information, visit the Commonwealth Senior Living website.

Prep Time 20 minutes, Cook Time 25 minutes, Total Time 45 minutes

Servings 5 servings

Ingredients

1 teaspoon grapeseed oil, 3 garlic cloves, minced, 1 cup chopped onion

2 cups lobster broth, ½ cup heavy cream, 1 whole corn cob, kernels cut off and roasted

1 14.5 oz canned Great Northern beans drained and rinsed, 1 14.5oz canned diced tomatoes

1 4 oz canned green chilis drained, 2 cups cheese shredded Pepper Jack & Sharp Cheddar Cheese

8 oz jumbo lump crab (Cooked), 8 oz lobster meat (Cooked), ¼ pound bay scallops (Seared)

1 pound shrimp (31/40) Peeled and deveined (Poached), 1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin, 1 teaspoon Zatarain’s Crab Boil Seasoning, 1 bunch green onions, sliced

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

1. Place a stock pot on medium high heat. When hot, add the grapeseed oil and chopped onions. Cook for 3-4 minutes until the onions are translucent. Add in the garlic and stir to avoid over cooking.

2. Add in the broth, heavy cream, beans, diced chilis, diced tomatoes, chili powder, cumin, and crab boil seasoning

3. Reduce the heat to medium and cover. Simmer for 15-20 minutes, stirring the chili every 5-8 minutes.

4. Next, remove lid from the pot and stir in the shredded cheese blend (1-1/2 cups) once cheese has melted add in the seafood.

5. Turn off the heat to avoid over cooking the seafood. Allow the soup to cool before service and enjoy! Top off soup with leftover cheese, green onions, and roasted corn.

