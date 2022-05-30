Chef Andre Smith’s Hot & Spicy Grilled Salmon Lettuce Wraps

RICHMOND, Va. --Let’s head to the grill! Chef Andre Smith, Director of Dining Services at Commonwealth Senior Living joins with his Hot & Spicy Grilled Salmon Lettuce Wraps. For more information, visit the Commonwealth Senior Living and Babylon Microfarm websites.
Prep: 10hrs 30mins / Cook: 25 mins / Total: 10hrs 55 mins / Servings: 4 / Yield: 2 wraps per serving
Ingredients
¼ cup Grapeseed Oil, 1# Fresh Atlantic Salmon Filet, cut into 4 portions, 4 tablespoons Hoisin Sauce
2 tablespoons Oyster Sauce, 1 tablespoon Honey, 2 teaspoons Sriracha
1/2 teaspoon Chili Paste, 1 Fresh Lime, Squeezed, 1 tablespoon Fresh Ginger, peeled and chopped
2 cloves Fresh Garlic, minced, 1 tablespoon cilantro, chopped
1 large Iceberg Lettuce or Bibb Lettuce
Toppings
1 each Avocado, sliced
1 cup Peanut Broccoli Slaw
¼ cup Shredded Carrots
2 bulbs Fresh Green Onion, sliced
1 tablespoon sesame seeds
Directions
- In a large mixing bowl add grapeseed oil, hoisin sauce, oyster sauce, honey, sriracha, lime juice, cilantro, chili paste, ginger, and garlic. Whisk all ingredients together until they have been emulsified.
- Pour marinade over salmon filet portions, wrap filets tightly with plastic film wrap or an airtight lid.
- Place filets into the refrigerator for at least 10 hours, allowing the filets to soak in all the wonderful flavors
- Preheat grill to medium- high heat
- Add salmon filets onto the hot grill for 5-6 minutes on each side, while brushing the marinade over the filets at the 2-minute mark on each side.
- Place grilled filets on a serving platter or plate letting the filets cool for 1-2 minutes, then slightly flake salmon to portion onto lettuce.
- Place salmon on each lettuce leaf adding your favorite toppings. Enjoy!