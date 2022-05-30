Chef Andre Smith’s Hot & Spicy Grilled Salmon Lettuce Wraps

Posted at 10:00 AM, May 30, 2022

RICHMOND, Va. --Let’s head to the grill! Chef Andre Smith, Director of Dining Services at Commonwealth Senior Living joins with his Hot & Spicy Grilled Salmon Lettuce Wraps. For more information, visit the Commonwealth Senior Living and Babylon Microfarm websites. Prep: 10hrs 30mins / Cook: 25 mins / Total: 10hrs 55 mins / Servings: 4 / Yield: 2 wraps per serving Ingredients ¼ cup Grapeseed Oil, 1# Fresh Atlantic Salmon Filet, cut into 4 portions, 4 tablespoons Hoisin Sauce 2 tablespoons Oyster Sauce, 1 tablespoon Honey, 2 teaspoons Sriracha 1/2 teaspoon Chili Paste, 1 Fresh Lime, Squeezed, 1 tablespoon Fresh Ginger, peeled and chopped 2 cloves Fresh Garlic, minced, 1 tablespoon cilantro, chopped 1 large Iceberg Lettuce or Bibb Lettuce Toppings 1 each Avocado, sliced 1 cup Peanut Broccoli Slaw ¼ cup Shredded Carrots 2 bulbs Fresh Green Onion, sliced 1 tablespoon sesame seeds Directions In a large mixing bowl add grapeseed oil, hoisin sauce, oyster sauce, honey, sriracha, lime juice, cilantro, chili paste, ginger, and garlic. Whisk all ingredients together until they have been emulsified. Pour marinade over salmon filet portions, wrap filets tightly with plastic film wrap or an airtight lid. Place filets into the refrigerator for at least 10 hours, allowing the filets to soak in all the wonderful flavors Preheat grill to medium- high heat Add salmon filets onto the hot grill for 5-6 minutes on each side, while brushing the marinade over the filets at the 2-minute mark on each side. Place grilled filets on a serving platter or plate letting the filets cool for 1-2 minutes, then slightly flake salmon to portion onto lettuce. Place salmon on each lettuce leaf adding your favorite toppings. Enjoy!

