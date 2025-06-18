Chef Andre Smith, Sr.’s Pan Fried Cajun Crab Cakes and a Kitchen Hack 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Andre Smith, Sr. of Andre’s Catering Services joined us to share the steps to create his pan fried cajun crab cakes!

Prep Time 1 hour

Cook Time 16minutes

Total Time 1 hour 16 minutes

Servings 4

Ingredients

· 1 small lemon, squeezed juiced (about 2 teaspoons)

· 1 large egg

· 1/4 cup mayonnaise

· 1 tablespoon yellow mustard

· 1 teaspoon hot sauce

· 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

· Cajun Seasoning Blend (as desired)

· 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

· 1 pound jumbo lump crab meat

· 1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs

· ¼ cup grapeseed oil

· 2 tablespoons fresh parsley chopped (plus more for garnish)

Instructions

1. In a large bowl, add 2 teaspoons lemon juice, 3 tablespoons finely chopped parsely, and 1 large egg. Whisk with a fork until broken up. Add 1/4 cup mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon mustard, 1 teaspoon hot sauce, 1 teaspoon worcestershire sauce and cajun season blend (as desired). Whisk with a fork to combine.

2. Drain 1 pound jumbo lump crab meat and pick the meat over for shells. Add the crab and 1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs to the bowl. Gently toss to combine, being careful not to break up the crab too much. Cover and refrigerate for 10 minutes.

3. Shape the crab mixture firmly into 4-(4oz) patties. Place them on a plate and refrigerate for at least 10 minutes or up to 1 hour.

4. Pre-Heat a medium skillet adding ¼ cup of grapeseed oil.

5. Transfer the crab cakes to the hot skillet, spacing them evenly apart. Cook on each side for 7-8 minutes. Press down on the cakes to ensure that the cakes are cooked thoroughly. Transfer to plates or a platter. Squeeze the juice from the reserved halves of the zested lemon over the crab cakes just before serving.