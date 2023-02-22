Cheesesteak Egg Rolls from Tony’s Grill RVA

RICHMOND, Va. -- This flavor packed recipe is simple and easy to make! Tony Brewer from Tony’s Grill RVA is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share his Cheesesteak Egg Roll recipe! For more information, check out their Facebook page.
Posted at 2:18 PM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 14:18:32-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- This flavor packed recipe is simple and easy to make! Tony Brewer from Tony’s Grill RVA is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share his Cheesesteak Egg Roll recipe! For more information, check out their Facebook page.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.