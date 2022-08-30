Watch Now
Check out Vegan Eats with Bri at the Soul Vegan Block Party 

Today, our friend, Brionna Jones, creator of Vegan Eats with Bri stopped by to share a vegan stir fry.
Posted at 2:28 PM, Aug 30, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Soul Vegan Block Party is around the corner! Today, our friend, Brionna Jones, creator of Vegan Eats with Bri stopped by to share a vegan stir fry. For more information on Bri and the services she provides, connect on Instagram or visit her website.

