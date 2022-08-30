Check out Vegan Eats with Bri at the Soul Vegan Block Party
Today, our friend, Brionna Jones, creator of Vegan Eats with Bri stopped by to share a vegan stir fry.
By:
Virginia This Morning
Posted at 2:28 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated2022-08-30 14:28:20-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Soul Vegan Block Party is around the corner! Today, our friend, Brionna Jones, creator of Vegan Eats with Bri stopped by to share a vegan stir fry. For more information on Bri and the services she provides, connect on Instagram or visit her website.
