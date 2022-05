RICHMOND, Va. -- Looking to take game night to the next level? Our Andrias White Murdaugh took a trip out to Unplugged Games Cafe and talked with owners, Katey and Sean Gulla who shared more about their fun board game cafe. Unplugged Games Cafe is located at 1300 Sycamore Square, in Midlothian. For more information give them a call at 804-893-3793 or visit the website unpluggedrva.com. Connect on instagram @unpluggedrva.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY UNPLUGGED GAMES CAFE*}