Check out these local holiday markets for last-minute gifts

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you still have some holiday shopping to do, you’re not alone. Wouldn’t it be nice to get it all done this week without worrying about long lines at big box stores, traffic or shipping delays?

Local holiday markets are a great options to check everything off your list while supporting the community.

We asked Elaine Digges, the force behind the popular Instagram account @miss_elaine_neous, to guide us through all your last-minute, local shopping needs.

Here are her picks for upcoming events:

1. Christkindlmarket at St. Stephen's (Dec. 7 from 4:30 to 6:30pm)

2. Richmond Night Market Holiday Villages (Dec. 8 from 2 to 7pm, Dec. 10 from 12 to 5pm and Dec. 11 from 12 to 5pm)

3. Together Vintage Market at The Veil (Dec. 11 from 12 to 5pm)

4. Richmond Makers Market ‘Holiday Cheers’ at Basic City Beer Co. (Dec. 10 and 11 from 12 to 5pm)

5. Starr Bazaar Kismet Holiday Market (Dec. 11 from 12 to 5pm)

Click here to follow Elaine on Instagram for more inspiration and ideas to explore Richmond!