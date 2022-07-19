Check out the Broadway shows coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Experience the magic of Broadway right here in the River City! Our friend Cindy Creasy with Broadway in Richmond stopped by to share all the details and what you should know about this upcoming season. All Broadway In Richmond shows are held at the Altria Theater in Richmond. For ticket information, subscriptions, and more give them a call at 1-800-514-3849 (ETIX) or visit the website, www.BroadwayInRichmond.com. Connect on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/broadwayinrichmond.
Posted at 11:47 AM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 11:47:35-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Experience the magic of Broadway right here in the River City! Our friend Cindy Creasy with Broadway in Richmond stopped by to share all the details and what you should know about this upcoming season. All Broadway In Richmond shows are held at the Altria Theater in Richmond. For ticket information, subscriptions, and more give them a call at 1-800-514-3849 (ETIX) or visit the website, www.BroadwayInRichmond.com. Connect on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/broadwayinrichmond.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.