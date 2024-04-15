Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Check out ProSafe Storage!

Posted at 4:03 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 16:03:01-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bill connected with Mike Hanky of ProSafe who shared more about this new location. This ProSafe is located at 2100 Sheila Lane in Richmond. For more information, visit their website.
{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PROSAFE STORAGE*}

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!