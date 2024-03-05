Celtic Woman: 20th Anniversary Tour coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The rich and vibrant sounds of music sensation Celtic Woman are coming to Richmond! The 20th anniversary tour makes a stop at Altria Theater on March 14.

We spoke with talented group member Emma Warren about the show. Watch the video above to see her conversation with our Evanne Armour.

The event begins at 7pm. Doors open at 6pm. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

In addition to touring more than 60 cities, PBS will air Celtic Woman's accompanying “20th Anniversary” TV special in North America across 60+ local PBS stations along with a CD and DVD release.

And be sure to check out Celtic Woman's new single, “I Know My Love.”