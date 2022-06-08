RICHMOND, Va. -- Secretariat, who is widely considered the greatest racehorse of all time, was born and trained at Meadow Stable in Caroline County, Virginia.Today, authors Kate Chenery Tweedy and Leeanne Meadows Ladin join us to share more about the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s amazing Triple Crown win and the push to bring the Secretariat monument to Virginia. For more information on the project, visit the Secretariat for Virginia website.
Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of The Secretariat’s Triple Crown win!
