Celebrating the 18th Annual Richmond VegFest with Lentil Tacos

RICHMOND, Va. --For almost two decades the Richmond VegFest has come together to highlight and celebrate vegan lifestyles. Joining us live in the studio is Krissi Vandenberg, M.S., Director at Vegan Action/Vegan Awareness who shares a delicious recipe for Vegan Tacos, using lentils and tells us more about the upcoming Richmond VegFest. Join in on the fun with Vegan Action and the Vegetarian Society of Richmond on Saturday, October 2 at Byrd Park from noon to 6 p.m. For more information, visit VeggieFest.org .

Easy and Delicious Lentil Tacos

Ingredients:

2 cups lentils, cooked (from 1 cup dry lentils) or 2 cans lentils, drained

1 white onion, finely diced

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 packet taco seasoning or homemade spice mix

1–2 garlic cloves, minced

Corn or Flour Tortillas, for serving

Taco toppings: shredded lettuce, pickled jalapeños, salsa, cheese, sour cream

Spice mix:



1 tablespoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

1. In a large frying pan over medium high heat, sweat the onion in 1 tbsp. oil. Stir frequently, about 4-5 minutes until the onion is translucent. Add the garlic and spice mixture and cook for another minute or two, stirring frequently. You don’t want to burn the spices.

2. Add the lentils and stir to combine. Use a potato masher or fork to gently mash the lentils. Cook for another few minutes until hot. If the lentils start to dry out, add a tbsp. or two of water or salsa.

3. While you are cooking this, warm the tortillas. You can do this in the oven, in a frying pan on the stove or in the microwave.

4. Place a heaping spoonful or two onto the tortilla and add your fillings. The filling will make about 10-12 tacos, depending on how stuffed you like them!

Notes