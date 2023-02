RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s National Pizza Day, so you know we had to get a slice of the action!

Executive chef Xavier Beverly of Ellwood Thompson’s visited the Virginia This Morning kitchen to show us how to make two gourmet pizzas, perfect for the food holiday – or any day, really.

Ellwood Thompson’s is located at 4 N. Thompson Street in Richmond. Give them a call at 804-359-7525 or click here to visit their website.