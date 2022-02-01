RICHMOND, Va. -- Are you in need of some ideas to celebrate your marriage? Chris Beach and Rebecca Blackwell from the Relationship Foundation of Virginia are here to offer some guidance and help us tackle the high expectations of Valentine’s Day. Chris and Rebecca offer up great ideas for celebrating National Marriage Week, February 7th through 14th.. RFVA is a resource for individuals looking to better their formative relationships and families. For more information or to sign up for date night activities, please visit their website ,

