Celebrating National Lasagna Day with Carrabba’s Italian Grill

RICHMOND, Va. -- Happy National Lasagna Day. Today we are celebrating live with Erick Sbertoli from Carrabba's Italian Grill who shares their incredibly popular Lasagna recipe. Visit your local Carrabba’s for delicious dishes like this and more.

Makes 9 servings

INGREDIENTS

Olive oil for the baking sheet pan and lasagne sheets

1 ½ pounds sweet or hot Italian sausage, casings removed, or ground round beef (85% lean)

5 fresh lasagne sheets

About 7 cups pomodoro sauce

2 cups (8 ounces) freshly grated Romano cheese, plus more for serving

1 pound (4 cups) shredded part-skim mozzarella

1 ½ pounds whole milk or part-skim ricotta cheese

Fine chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley for serving

INSTRUCTIONS