Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Music! 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hispanic Heritage Month is in full swing and what better way to celebrate than through music! Joining the show today is Richmond-based, husband and wife duo, Serenata with their song, “ El Pajaro que Volo”. Catch one of their upcoming live performances October 8th at 6 p.m. at Mexico Restaurant in Midlothian and October 22nd at 7 p.m. at Richmond Wine Station.
Posted at 4:06 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 16:06:08-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Hispanic Heritage Month is in full swing and what better way to celebrate than through music! Joining the show today is Richmond-based, husband and wife duo, Serenata with their song, “ El Pajaro que Volo”. Catch one of their upcoming live performances October 8th at 6 p.m. at Mexico Restaurant in Midlothian and October 22nd at 7 p.m. at Richmond Wine Station.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.