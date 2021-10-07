Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Music! 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hispanic Heritage Month is in full swing and what better way to celebrate than through music! Joining the show today is Richmond-based, husband and wife duo, Serenata with their song, “ El Pajaro que Volo”. Catch one of their upcoming live performances October 8th at 6 p.m. at Mexico Restaurant in Midlothian and October 22nd at 7 p.m. at Richmond Wine Station.

