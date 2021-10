RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and it's time to celebrate. Michel Zajur, Founder and CEO of the Virginia Hispanic Chamber stopped by our show live to share more about this month-long celebration and a few upcoming events.

Support local Hispanic and Latin cuisine October 11th - 17th for Resturante Week. Also support the upcoming Virginia Hispanic Foundation Annual Gala at Dover Estate on October 20th at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit their website .