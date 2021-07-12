Celebrating Anthem LemonAid’s 21st anniversary

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Children’s Hospital Foundation is celebrating 21 years in the fight against pediatric cancer with Anthem LemonAid! 100% of funds from the event are donated to the ASK Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

Jessica Noll spoke with Josie Economy, Anthem LemonAid 2021 Patient Champion, and Vaughan Clark, Special Events Coordinator at the Children’s Hospital Foundation, about this year’s Anthem LemonAid presented by Richmond Ford.

This year’s event, which runs through the month of July, is taking a hybrid approach. Organizers are encouraging participants to host their own physical lemonade stand and/or participate in one of our three LemonAid Virtual Challenges: Lemon, Sports and Baking.

For those still interested in hosting a physical stand, the final kit pick up is taking place Thursday, July 15th from 4 to 6 p.m. at Richmond Ford Lincoln. Be sure to register by Wednesday, July 14th!

For more information, visit the Anthem LemonAid website or call 804-912-3727. You'll also find them on Facebook and be sure to use the hashtag #RVALemonChallenge!

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL FOUNDATION*}