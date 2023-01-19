Celebrating 20 Seasons of Lyric Ave.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lyric Ave. is celebrating their 20th season! Today, host and comedian Micah “Bam Bamm” White and Craig Watson, Executive Producer of the show stopped by to share more about their upcoming Unapologetic Soulful Sundays beginning February 19th at 7 p.m. at the Sandman Comedy Club. For the full schedule visit the website.
Posted at 1:37 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 13:37:59-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.