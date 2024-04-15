Celebrating 10 years with Jill's Blankets

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jill’s Blankets is celebrating its tenth year of delivering care and love to patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment. So far, they’ve delivered more than 5,500 polar fleece blankets made for cancer patients.

Board members Mike and Jenna Ward visited the studio for a live interview about the nonprofit’s mission, inspiration and an upcoming event where you can participate.

Jill’s Blankets will hold its 10th anniversary celebration on Monday, April 22 at Trinity United Methodist Church (903 Forest Avenue in Richmond). There will be three blanket-making sessions: morning, afternoon and evening. Click here to sign up.

Learn more about Jill’s Blankets and how you can contribute to their important work by visiting their website, Facebook and Instagram pages.