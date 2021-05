RICHMOND, Va. -- Renew Health and Wellness is a local health center specializing in hormone health, weight loss, and now aesthetics. Today, Trish Banks, Patient Care Coordinator and Jennifer Worsham, Master Aesthetician, share more about the services Renew Health and Wellness has to offer and their Celebrate Women Online event happening May 20 at 7 p.m. for more information and to register for the event, visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RENEW HEALTH AND WELLNESS*}