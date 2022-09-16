Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Celebrate Oktoberfest at Maymont's Bier Garden 

Tom Zydel, Senior Director of Advancement at Maymont joined us to share more about Maymont’s two-day Bier Garden Festival happening Friday, September 23th and Saturday, September 24th.
Posted at 12:50 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 12:50:04-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Oktoberfest season has just about arrived and it's time to celebrate! Tom Zydel, Senior Director of Advancement at Maymont joined us to share more about Maymont’s two-day Bier Garden Festival happening Friday, September 23th and Saturday, September 24th. Maymont Park is located at 1700 Hampton Street in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804-358-7166 or visit the website, www.maymont.org.

Ticket Information: https://maymont.org/calendar/bier-garden/

Connect on social media on Facebook and Instagram at https://www.facebook.com/maymont and

https://www.instagram.com/maymont_rva/.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!