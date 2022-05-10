Watch
Celebrate Nurse Appreciation Week with The Good Feet Store

Today, Grace Vohden Snead with The Good Feet Store stopped by to share how the system of supports can be useful for those who spend a lot of time on their feet and how nurses can take advantage of their special offer.
Posted at 1:07 PM, May 10, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Healthcare workers are often on their feet for hours on end! Today, Grace Vohden Snead with The Good Feet Store stopped by to share how the system of supports can be useful for those who spend a lot of time on their feet and how nurses can take advantage of their special offer. You can make an appointment for a consultation at goodfeet.com/richmond, and stop by the store located at 12276 West Broad Street in Richmond or call 804-364-FEET.

    {*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE GOOD FEET STORE*}

