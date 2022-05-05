Watch
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a Fiesta Bar from Seasonal Roots 

Audrey Synder, Chef with Seasonal Roots stopped by to share the perfect addition to your celebration, a Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Bar.
Posted at 1:35 PM, May 05, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today is a day to celebrate! Audrey Synder, Chef with Seasonal Roots stopped by to share the perfect addition to your celebration, a Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Bar. For more information, visit their website.

