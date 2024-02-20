Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Cedar - Richmond Center for Eating & Anxiety Disorders

Posted at 2:38 PM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 14:38:39-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Julie Guild, LCSW, Certified Family Based Therapist CoFounder and Director at Cedar Center stopped by to share more about the center and its offerings. CEDAR - Richmond Center for Eating and Anxiety Disorders is located at 11505 Allecingie Pkwy, North Chesterfield. For more information, give them a call at (804) 600-4323 or visit the website.

Social Media Links: www.facebook.com/RichmondCenterforEatingDisorders

https://www.instagram.com/cedarrichmondcenter/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/richmond-center-for-eatingdisorders/

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!